US provides life-saving assistance to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah

December 3, 2025   09:32 pm

The United States says it is providing $2 million in emergency life-saving assistance for people in need in Sri Lanka in response to the severe impact of Tropical Cyclone Ditwah.

The United States will also leverage the Department of War’s strategic airlift capabilities to support U.S. government disaster response efforts, the US State Department said in a statement.

It said representatives from the Department of State are working closely with the Sri Lankan government and relief organizations to ensure that assistance is distributed efficiently and reaches the communities most affected by the disaster.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment for continued collaboration with the Government of Sri Lanka as the country undertakes essential recovery and reconstruction efforts following the cyclone.

The U.S. also extended its condolences for the tragic loss of life and extensive destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

