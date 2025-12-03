19,000 overseas Sri Lankan workers contribute to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

The Management Committee of the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established on the instructions of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to assist the country’s recovery following Cyclone Ditwah, met this morning (03) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

The Committee held extensive discussions on mobilizing additional funds required to rebuild all sectors affected by the cyclone. Attention was also drawn to strategic measures needed for fundraising, including engaging foreign embassies, international organizations and overseas Sri Lankan workers.

The meeting further discussed the various ways in which state and private-sector institutions, as well as individuals in Sri Lanka, could contribute to the national rebuilding process, the PMD said.

Other members of the Management Committee including its convener, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr. Rusell Aponsu and representatives from both the public and private sectors also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, more than 19,000 overseas Sri Lankan workers have contributed to the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established to support national recovery efforts following the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, as of yesterday (02), stated Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma.

Delivering a special statement yesterday (02), the Secretary explained the ongoing initiatives undertaken by the Ministry in collaboration with other state institutions.

He further stated:

“A large number of our citizens are currently suffering due to the adverse weather conditions. While the government is actively providing relief, many overseas Sri Lankans have also requested an opportunity to assist those affected by the disaster. Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance, together with relevant state agencies, has implemented two coordinated mechanisms to facilitate such support.

Under the first initiative, a special bank account was opened at Bank of Ceylon to receive financial contributions from overseas Sri Lankans. As of yesterday, over 19,000 migrant workers have deposited funds into this account.

Under the second initiative, those wishing to send essential goods to Sri Lanka are now able to do so with minimal documentation and without any charges. Customs duties and other related fees have also been waived for these relief consignments.

To expedite this process, a dedicated task force has been established under the leadership of the Director General of Customs. This ensures that items sent to Sri Lanka can be cleared quickly and efficiently.

However, these concessions apply only to goods addressed to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). Detailed guidelines have already been published on the Customs Department website.

Additionally, all Sri Lankan diplomatic missions worldwide have been informed of these procedures. Once the relief consignments reach the DMC, they will be promptly distributed to affected individuals in the disaster-hit districts through the respective District Secretaries.

If overseas Sri Lankans experience difficulties transferring money through formal banking channels, they may send funds via their nearest Sri Lankan mission abroad. The assistance you provide whether funds or essential goods may reach your family member, neighbour or any Sri Lankan in need. At this critical moment, the support of everyone is essential to restore the lives of those affected.”