Sri Pada Pilgrimage season begins today

The annual Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak) Pilgrimage season begins today.

The pilgrimage season runs from Unduwap poya (December) to Wesak poya Festival (May), reaching its peak mid-season at Medin poya.

The annual Sri Pada pilgrimage season begins, with the ceremonial transfer of the “Sadhatuka Karaduwa”, “Samandeva Prathimawa”, and other sacred ornaments from the historic Sri Pada temple in Galpotthawala, Pelmadulla, to the Sri Pada Uda Maluwa.