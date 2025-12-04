Pakistan sends fresh relief cargo and Elite Rescue Team to Sri Lanka

A Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying relief cargo and an elite search and rescue team arrived in Sri Lanka last evening. The consignment was formally received by Deputy Minister Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku and handed over by the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo.

The arrival follows a major relief mobilisation announced by the Government of Pakistan in response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan, a 47-member specialised Pakistan Army search and rescue unit, along with 6.5 tonnes of essential equipment, was dispatched earlier in the day on the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The relief shipment includes family tents, blankets, quilts, life jackets, inflatable boats, de-watering pumps, lamps, mats, mosquito nets, infant dry milk, ready-to-eat food and essential medicines. NDMA also confirmed that Pakistan Navy ships and helicopters are already engaged in relief operations in Sri Lanka.

The dispatch ceremony in Islamabad was attended by Pakistan’s Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, HI (M), and Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Pakistan, Rear Admiral Fred Senevirathne (Rtd).

Pakistan has widened its support effort following discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Anura Kumara Disanayaka. NDMA has additionally arranged relief shipments through SriLankan Airlines operating between Colombo and Lahore.

Under special directives from the Prime Minister, Pakistan yesterday sent 200 tonnes of relief supplies by sea and NDMA is preparing to send temporary bridges from the Pakistan Army to help restore access in heavily affected areas.

Pakistan reiterated that it will continue to extend every possible assistance to Sri Lanka as part of its long-standing commitment to humanitarian support and regional solidarity.