Kandy-Colombo main road reopened for traffic

The Kandy-Colombo main road has been reopened for vehicular traffic, the Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced.

The RDA stated that one lane of the road in the previously closed Pahala Kadugannawa area was reopened last afternoon (03).

Accordingly, vehicle movement on the main road is permitted only between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., the RDA noted.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority yesterday announced that 159 roads, which were obstructed due to the recent disaster caused by heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka, have been reopened.

Among the major routes reopened are:

• A-004: Colombo – Ratnapura – Wellawaya – Batticaloa Road

• A-026: Kandy – Mahiyanganaya – Padiyathalawa Road

• AA-006: Ambepussa – Kurunegala – Trincomalee Road

• AA-010: Katugastota – Kurunegala – Puttalam Road

• AA-003: Peliyagoda – Puttalam Road

The RDA further stated that its engineering teams and field staff continue to work to expedite maintenance and repair work, ensure road safety and facilitate the daily activities of the public in the aftermath of the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The RDA added that the remaining roads currently closed will be reopened promptly.