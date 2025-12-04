ADB announces US$ 3 million emergency grant for Sri Lanka

December 4, 2025   07:38 am

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$ 3 million disaster relief grant for Sri Lanka to support ongoing operations across the island in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. The ADB has also approved US$ 2 million each for Thailand and Vietnam, which were also hit by extreme weather conditions.

The President of the Asian Development Bank, Masato Kanda made the announcement, following requests for support from the respective governments.

“I am deeply saddened by the suffering caused by these devastating floods,” said Kanda. “The governments and people of Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Viet Nam can rest assured that ADB will provide assistance to help save lives and rebuild communities. We will work quickly and cooperatively with governments to bring shelter, comfort and hope to those affected by these terrible events.”

The grants will support emergency and humanitarian efforts, and will come from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), which provides fast-tracked grants to developing member countries for life-saving purposes in the immediate aftermath of major disasters triggered by natural hazards.

Flooding has caused extensive loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure across Sri Lanka and several Southeast Asian countries.

