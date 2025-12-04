28,500 tri-forces personnel deployed for rescue and relief operations

28,500 tri-forces personnel deployed for rescue and relief operations

December 4, 2025   08:04 am

A total of 28,500 tri-forces personnel have been deployed for rescue operations and to restore normalcy to public life, the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo has announced.

The Army Commander noted that the tri-forces have rescued 31,057 people who were affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) confirmed more than 75% of the damaged telecommunication system has now been restored.

The TRCSL Director General, Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (Retd.), stated that the damaged fiber connections are also being restored.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau stated that no tourist who arrived in the country has been seriously affected by the disaster situation.

Chairman Buddhika Hewawasam also said travelers now have access to all tourist destinations in the country.

