Kandy-Colombo road closed from Pahala Kadugannawa once again, essential services vehicles permitted

December 4, 2025   08:20 am

The Kandy-Colombo main road has been temporarily closed from the Pahala Kadugannawa area once again, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, vehicular movement will be restricted between the Kadugannawa town and Ganetenne, police stated.

However, vehicles transporting essential supplies and those engaged in relief operations will be permitted to travel through the area.

Meanwhile, officials attached to the Road Development Authority (RDA) are currently inspecting the area.

The RDA earlier announced that one lane of the road in the previously closed Pahala Kadugannawa area was reopened for traffic last afternoon (03).

Accordingly, vehicle movement on the main road was permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Road Development Authority yesterday stated that 159 roads, which were obstructed due to the recent disaster caused by heavy rainfall in Sri Lanka, have been reopened.

The RDA further stated that its engineering teams and field staff continue to work to expedite maintenance and repair work, ensure road safety and facilitate the daily activities of the public in the aftermath of the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The RDA added that the remaining roads currently closed will be reopened promptly.

