Two hacked to death in Norochcholai

Two individuals have been hacked to death by a youth in Norochcholai, police stated.

According to police, a male and two females were attacked with a sharp weapon in the Nawakkaduwa area last night (03).

All three victims were admitted to the Puttalam Hospital with severe injuries.

The male and one of the females succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to hospital.

The deceased male, aged 38, and the deceased female, aged 35, were both residents of Nawakkaduwa.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the double murder was a result of a personal dispute.

The suspect, a 23-year-old resident of Nawakkaduwa, has been arrested and is currently receiving treatment at the Puttalam Hospital under police protection.

Norochcholai Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.