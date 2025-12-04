Australia pledges additional $2.5 mln for victims of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka

December 4, 2025   09:44 am

The Government of Australia has announced an additional $2.5 million for Sri Lanka, increasing Australia’s response to the impacts of Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ to $3.5 million.

Australia is engaging with all affected countries including Sri Lanka, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, with support to be provided through Australian NGOs and the United Nations as requested to meet urgent needs, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

This brings Australia’s total assistance to over $14 million since October, supporting local and international partners to provide urgent lifesaving assistance to affected communities.

In recent weeks, Australia’s close partners in the region have experienced the devastating impacts of cyclones, floods, earthquakes and landslides. 

Communities in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam have all been affected, the Ministry said. 
  
Australia’s support is providing emergency relief supplies, shelter, food, water and sanitation, and it is meeting the needs of displaced communities, including support for health and education, and prioritizing the needs of the most vulnerable, including women, girls and people with disability.  

The Australian government announced that it will continue to work with countries and communities in the region as a steadfast and reliable partner across the Indo-Pacific.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong:

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the recent floods and devastation in Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka. We are working with our partners in the region to deliver life-saving assistance to accelerate their response.

“Australia is committed to supporting our neighbours in good times and bad – we are a partner our region can count on.”

