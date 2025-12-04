Sri Lanka receives USD 1 million donation and emergency relief aid from China

The Government of Sri Lanka has received a donation of USD 1 million in financial assistance and emergency relief supplies worth RMB 10 million from the Government of China, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo announced.

In addition, the Red Cross Society of China has provided USD 100,000 to the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, while Chinese enterprises and citizens in Sri Lanka have contributed a further LKR 10 million in support of ongoing relief efforts.

The contribution was formally handed over by Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, and accepted on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath.

Minister Herath conveyed the Government’s sincere appreciation to China, describing it as a longstanding friend of Sri Lanka, for its steadfast support in the aftermath of the recent adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Chinese side expressed deep sympathy to the families affected by the disaster, noting that the people of China share the grief of their Sri Lankan brothers and sisters.

China further reaffirmed its confidence that, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and with the assistance of the international community, the resilient people of Sri Lanka will overcome the challenges posed by the disaster and rebuild their lives.

Reiterating its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka during this difficult time, China emphasized that “a friend in need is a friend indeed.”