U.S. transfers fourth former Coast Guard Cutter to Sri Lanka Navy

The United States has transferred a former U.S. Coast Guard cutter, the USCGC EX-DECISIVE, to the Sri Lanka Navy during a ceremony held in Baltimore.

U.S. officials emphasized that the transfer underscores the growing importance of strong maritime cooperation between the two nations, in the midst of Sri Lanka undertaking relief efforts after Cyclone Ditwah, including those conducted via sea routes.

The cutter will also further strengthen defense cooperation between the United States and Sri Lanka, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

In a post on Facebook the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said:

“Proud to support Sri Lanka’s maritime readiness with the transfer of a 4th former U.S. Coast Guard cutter, USCGC EX-DECISIVE, to the Sri Lanka Navy in Baltimore yesterday. As Cyclone Ditwah response efforts continue, including via sea, the need for strong maritime cooperation has never been clearer. When this cutter arrives at port in Sri Lanka, it will strengthen U.S.–Sri Lanka defense cooperation and boost capabilities for disaster response, search & rescue, and countering trafficking at sea.”