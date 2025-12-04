U.S. transfers fourth former Coast Guard Cutter to Sri Lanka Navy

U.S. transfers fourth former Coast Guard Cutter to Sri Lanka Navy

December 4, 2025   11:24 am

The United States has transferred a former U.S. Coast Guard cutter, the USCGC EX-DECISIVE, to the Sri Lanka Navy during a ceremony held in Baltimore.

U.S. officials emphasized that the transfer underscores the growing importance of strong maritime cooperation between the two nations, in the midst of Sri Lanka undertaking relief efforts after Cyclone Ditwah, including those conducted via sea routes.

The cutter will also further strengthen defense cooperation between the United States and Sri Lanka, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

In a post on Facebook the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said:

“Proud to support Sri Lanka’s maritime readiness with the transfer of a 4th former U.S. Coast Guard cutter, USCGC EX-DECISIVE, to the Sri Lanka Navy in Baltimore yesterday. As Cyclone Ditwah response efforts continue, including via sea, the need for strong maritime cooperation has never been clearer. When this cutter arrives at port in Sri Lanka, it will strengthen U.S.–Sri Lanka defense cooperation and boost capabilities for disaster response, search & rescue, and countering trafficking at sea.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Govt alone cannot tackle the crisis;President seeks support from private sector and other nations (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)

Water level of Kelani River receding despite minor flooding in Colombo suburbs (English)