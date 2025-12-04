CEB worker engaged in restoring electricity in Hettipola dies after being electrocuted

A worker of the Ceylon Electricity Board, who was engaged in restoring the electricity system damaged due to the adverse weather conditions, has died after being electrocuted in Hettipola.

He had met with the accident last afternoon (03) while carrying out restoration work in the Bowatta–Weerapokuna area.

After being admitted to the Weerapokuna Primary Hospital, he was transferred to the Kuliyapitiya Teaching Hospital for further treatment, where he passed away, police stated.

Police said the deceased was a 41-year-old employee attached to the Hettipola Regional Service Center in Kuliyapitiya.