Uva state officials pledge one days salary for reconstruction efforts

December 4, 2025   12:31 pm

State officials attached to the Uva Province have collectively decided to donate their one day’s salary to support reconstruction efforts in the wake of recent disaster damage.

Chief Secretary of the Uva Province Anusha Gokula Fernando stated that all state officials in the province have conveyed their full consent to contribute in this initiative. 

Moreover, a circular has been issued to formally record their consent and initiate the donation process.

The Badulla District in the Uva Province was severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah, suffering extensive damage to infrastructure, livelihoods and essential services.

