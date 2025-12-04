CHEC Port City Colombo deploys full disaster-response fleet to Central Province

December 4, 2025   12:36 pm

The CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd. has swiftly deployed its full fleet of disaster-response machinery, in response to the urgent need to restore access to communities affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah.’

This follows the company’s Rs. 10 million contribution to the Government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, with an additional Rs. 3 million raised and donated by the Port City Colombo project management team and CHEC Limited’s regional office to support ongoing relief efforts, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said. 

The Company has also provided specialised technical expertise for emergency bridge repairs, road reconstruction and engineering assessments to aid the Government’s broader recovery operations, the statement added. 

A total of 12 heavy-duty machines, including excavators, backhoes, loaders, and transport trucks, along with a skilled technical team, have been dispatched to the Central Province to accelerate road clearance, slope stabilisation, and infrastructure recovery. 

The operation focuses on the A5 corridor from Kandy to Nuwara Eliya, a critical transport route severely affected by the cyclone, where supply lines were disrupted and emergency responders faced challenges accessing impacted areas, PMD said. 

Accordingly, the machinery was officially handed over by Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of CHEC Port City Colombo, to the Sri Lanka Army in the presence of Russel Aponsu, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, yesterday (03) with the handover coordinated by the Colombo Port City Economic Commission (CPCEC). 

