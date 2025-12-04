Expressway toll waiver suspended

December 4, 2025   12:57 pm

Motorists using expressways will be required to pay the relevant toll once again after the Road Development Authority has announced the removal of the waiver given during the last few days owing to adverse weather conditions. 

Due to the adverse weather caused by Cyclone Ditwah, the Road Development Authority decided, from November 27, not to charge tolls from any vehicles travelling on all expressways.

Accordingly, free travel was provided on all expressways, including the Southern Expressway, the Outer Circular Road, the Katunayake–Colombo Expressway, the Central Expressway and the Southern Expressway extension, until the adverse weather conditions subsided.

However, the concession has been suspended from midnight yesterday (03), the RDA has announced. 

