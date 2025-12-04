Hotline introduced to report crop damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board has introduced a hotline for farmers affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ to report damages to crops.

Accordingly, farmers can report such crop damage by calling the hotline - ‘1918’.

Floods and landslides caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ have damaged agricultural lands in several districts across the island.

Therefore, the Board has commenced collecting data on affected crops with the aim of providing compensation to impacted farmers.

Meanwhile, approximately 75% of telephone connections disrupted across 20 districts due to adverse weather conditions have now been restored, the Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (Retd.) stated.