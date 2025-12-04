Purification of flood-affected wells commences across districts

December 4, 2025   03:45 pm

The Water Resources Board has initiated measures to decontaminate wells damaged by recent floods to make them safe for use again.

Accordingly, the Colombo Head Office will cover Colombo, Gampaha, Ratnapura, and Kegalle districts, while the Puttalam Provincial Office will oversee Kurunegala and Puttalam districts.

Meanwhile, the Anuradhapura Provincial Office will manage Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, and Vavuniya districts, the Monaragala Provincial Office will cover Badulla, Monaragala, and Ampara districts, and the Jaffna Provincial Office is expected to oversee Jaffna, Kilinochchi, and Mullaitivu districts.

Authorities have warned of potential risks including contaminated wells when returning to their homes after floodwaters recede.

