President urges long-term solutions for disaster-prone area residents

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake advised the officials of the Home Development Authority to identify full and semi -damaged houses according to the proper methodology and to prepare a special technique to efficiently obtain the correct data required for compensation.

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and officers of Home Development Authority and Ministry of Finance was held at the Presidential Secretariat today (04) where the President gave the advice, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The discussion was summoned with the purpose of investigating the houses damaged due to Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ and related compensation process.

President Dissanayake who emphasized the need to provide a long-term solution to the people living in dangerous areas so that people do not recover from such a disaster, also advised officials to identify the correct data for it, the statement said.

Accordingly, officials from the Home Development Authority showed that 1289 homes were completely damaged and 44,574 homes were partially damaged due to landslides.

Officers including Housing, Construction and Water Production Minister Susil Ranasinghe, Secretary to the Treasury. Dr.Harshana Suriyapperuma, Director General Jude Nilukshan of National Budget Department, Chairman of National Housing Development Authority Aravinda Sirinatha, participated in the meeting.