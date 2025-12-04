National parks and Dehiwala Zoo reopened

National parks and Dehiwala Zoo reopened

December 4, 2025   04:43 pm

All institutions affiliated to the National Zoological Department, which were temporarily closed due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah,’ have been reopened to the public.

The Department confirmed that necessary measures were implemented to resume operations with effect from December 1, 2025.

Accordingly, the Dehiwala Zoo, Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Pinnawala Zoo, and Ridiyagama Safari Park have resumed normal operations.  

These institutions had been closed as a precautionary measure following the severe weather that caused widespread disruption across the island.

