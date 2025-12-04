Advisory issued for severe lightning

Advisory issued for severe lightning

December 4, 2025   04:53 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces and one district.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 03.30 p.m. today (04) will be effective until 11.30 p.m.

Thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara district, the Met. Department stated. 

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin