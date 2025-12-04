China reported on Thursday a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Xinjiang, a region in the country’s northwest that shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3:44 pm local time (0744 GMT), with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to CENC.

No reports of casualties or collapsed buildings have been received by local authorities as of 4:34 pm local time, state media reported.

Transportation, power and telecommunication in the county are operating as normal, state media said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies