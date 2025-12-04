Sri Lanka Cricket donates Rs. 300 million to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

Sri Lanka Cricket donates Rs. 300 million to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

December 4, 2025   05:21 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), under the direction of President Shammi Silva and the Executive Committee, has decided to donate Rs. 300 million to the government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.

The donation reflects SLC’s strong sense of responsibility as an iconic national sporting body representing a game cherished by millions of Sri Lankans, the SLC said.

In a statement, SLC expressed confidence that the contribution will support the government in providing emergency relief to families affected by Cyclone Ditwah and in restoring essential public services, helping rebuild the daily lives of impacted communities.

SLC President Shammi Silva and the Executive Committee further reiterated that the organisation will continue to support the nation whenever needed, as part of its commitment to Sri Lanka’s recovery and progress.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin