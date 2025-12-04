Sri Lanka Cricket donates Rs. 300 million to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), under the direction of President Shammi Silva and the Executive Committee, has decided to donate Rs. 300 million to the government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.

The donation reflects SLC’s strong sense of responsibility as an iconic national sporting body representing a game cherished by millions of Sri Lankans, the SLC said.

In a statement, SLC expressed confidence that the contribution will support the government in providing emergency relief to families affected by Cyclone Ditwah and in restoring essential public services, helping rebuild the daily lives of impacted communities.

SLC President Shammi Silva and the Executive Committee further reiterated that the organisation will continue to support the nation whenever needed, as part of its commitment to Sri Lanka’s recovery and progress.