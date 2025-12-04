Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces

Fairly heavy showers likely in several provinces

December 4, 2025   05:58 pm

Several spells of showers have been predicted for the Northern, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Matale district today (04), according to the Department of Meteorology. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m., Met. Department stated. 

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-central provinces and in Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts during the early hours of the morning, the Met. Department added.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

