Pakistan sends 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

December 4, 2025   06:51 pm

Pakistan has dispatched 80 tons of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka through the Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in coordination with SriLankan Airlines, as part of its continued support following the recent natural disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

According to the statement, the relief consignment is being transported in four separate flights operated by the Sri Lankan national carrier between Lahore and Colombo. 

The first flight is scheduled to arrive at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this evening (04).

Pakistan High Commission in close coordination with Sri Lankan relief and rescue operational teams, is facilitating the assistance package and its timely delivery to the deserving people, it added. 

Since the onset of the disaster, the mission has been actively involved in coordinating humanitarian assistance provided by the Government of Pakistan through NDMA, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, as well as direct ration distribution initiatives to the needy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s renowned non-governmental organization (NGO), the Al Khidmat Foundation, is also partnering in the relief efforts to support Sri Lankans during this challenging period.

