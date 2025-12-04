Chinese president extends condolences to Sri Lankan president over severe flooding

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the severe flooding that hit Sri Lanka.

In the message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn of the heavy casualties and property losses caused by successive torrential rains and extreme weather conditions in the country.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the affected people.

China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative partners who offer sincere mutual assistance and enjoy friendship from generation to generation, Xi said, adding that China is ready to provide support and assistance to Sri Lanka to help it cope with the disaster.

Xi expressed confidence that under the strong leadership of the Sri Lankan government, the Sri Lankan people will defeat the disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies