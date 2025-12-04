Chinese president extends condolences to Sri Lankan president over severe flooding

Chinese president extends condolences to Sri Lankan president over severe flooding

December 4, 2025   07:09 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake over the severe flooding that hit Sri Lanka.

In the message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn of the heavy casualties and property losses caused by successive torrential rains and extreme weather conditions in the country.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the affected people.

China and Sri Lanka are strategic cooperative partners who offer sincere mutual assistance and enjoy friendship from generation to generation, Xi said, adding that China is ready to provide support and assistance to Sri Lanka to help it cope with the disaster.

Xi expressed confidence that under the strong leadership of the Sri Lankan government, the Sri Lankan people will defeat the disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin