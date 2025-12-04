Body of one of five missing navy personnel found

The body of one of the five Sri Lanka Navy personnel who went missing during a flood mitigation operation in the Chalai area in Mullaitivu District has been recovered, Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath confirmed.

The five Navy personnel were reported missing on November 30 while engaged in efforts to widen the estuary of the Chalai Lagoon during a flood mitigation operation amid severe rainfall.

Following an extensive search operation, the remains of one of the missing navy personnel was discovered on the Puthumathalan Beach, he stated.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Dambulla, attached to the Chalai Naval Detachment.

Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining four missing navy personnel, the spokesman said.