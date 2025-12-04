Body of one of five missing navy personnel found

Body of one of five missing navy personnel found

December 4, 2025   07:47 pm

The body of one of the five Sri Lanka Navy personnel who went missing during a flood mitigation operation in the Chalai area in Mullaitivu District has been recovered, Navy Media Spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath confirmed.

The five Navy personnel were reported missing on November 30 while engaged in efforts to widen the estuary of the Chalai Lagoon during a flood mitigation operation amid severe rainfall.

Following an extensive search operation, the remains of one of the missing navy personnel was discovered on the Puthumathalan Beach, he stated.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Dambulla, attached to the Chalai Naval Detachment.

Search operations are continuing to locate the remaining four missing navy personnel, the spokesman said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin