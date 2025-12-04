PM Harini vows full support to rebuild lives of disaster-affected citizens

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Government of Sri Lanka extends gratitude to the Tri-Forces, the Police, public officers, volunteer organisations, the public, and all foreign nations who have dedicated themselves to supporting the affected people.

She stated that the Government will provide assistance to all citizens who have been affected by the recent disaster to rebuild their lives.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in Parliament regarding the prevailing emergency situation in the country, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Addressing further, the Prime Minister stated,

“Over the past few days, our country had to face one of the most severe disasters in its history. I extend my deepest condolences to all our fellow citizens who have lost their lives, who have been displaced, who have suffered property damage, and who have been affected in various ways due to this tragedy.

I would like to state at this moment that the Government will extend every possible support to help all those who have lost their homes, businesses, and belongings, and who have been displaced, to rebuild their lives.

During the past few days, public officials and members of Parliament, Pradeshiya Sabhas, and municipal councils have exerted immense effort to rescue the affected citizens and provide relief. I extend my special thanks to all the people’s representatives, both from the Government and the Opposition, who worked hand in hand with our public officials. Particularly during this challenging time, we witnessed the unity, courage, compassion, empathy, and mutual support among our people. This humanity and solidarity give us the strength to carry this mission forward.

I also extend my sincere appreciation to the Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, public officials, and all emergency response teams who worked tirelessly to rescue the affected communities and who continue to remain engaged in the mission. There were also instances where individuals sacrificed their own lives to save others, highlighting acts of heroism that often go unseen. I remember all of them with deep respect.

I also take this opportunity to honour Wing Commander Nirmala Siyambalapitiya of the Sri Lanka Air Force, who lost his life in the Bell 212 helicopter crash during rescue operations at Lunuwila, Gin Oya, as well as the five Navy officers who went missing during operations to widen the lagoon outlet in Chundikulam to mitigate flooding. Their bravery in risking their lives to save thousands of others will never be forgotten.

Governors, District Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries, Grama Niladharis, Provincial Councils, and essential service providers are also on the ground, directly involved in operations during this difficult time. Their dedication must be greatly appreciated.

I extend my thanks to the heads and staff of the Disaster Management Centre, the Department of Meteorology, telecommunications service providers, the Ceylon Electricity Board, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, and all institutions that worked tirelessly to restore essential services swiftly.

I also appreciate the service of the health sector, including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, Public Health Inspectors, midwives, and community health workers, for their unwavering commitment during this period.

It is also important to recognise the numerous volunteer groups, youth organisations, women’s groups, communities, and religious institutions that have stepped forward to assist those affected. They have tirelessly served the affected communities. The compassion and empathy of our people are the greatest strengths of our nation. I extend my gratitude to all of them.

I hereby acknowledge the foreign nations who have stood with us during this challenging time, offering assistance, assessing needs, and extending diplomatic support. I extend my gratitude to all the foreign governments, their representatives, and international organisations who have come forward to assist Sri Lankans in multiple ways.

In addition, Sri Lankans working and residing abroad, along with their organisations, have stepped forward to help rebuild the nation and support affected families. No matter where they live in the world, they have come together in solidarity with their motherland. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of them.

I hereby acknowledge the service of the journalists, media institutions, social media activists, and responsible citizens who provided accurate and timely information throughout the crisis. Their service has been vital for directing rescue operations, ensuring proper coordination, and guiding the public safely. At the same time, we have observed attempts by some individuals to spread misinformation for personal gain. Managing such issues and delivering credible information responsibly is essential, and your service in this regard is invaluable.

I further extend appreciation to the Secretary of the Ministry of Education for coordinating activities across all sectors during this emergency.

Further appreciation is extended to the Commissioner General of Examinations, the Deputy Commissioners General, and the entire staff of the Department of Examinations for their dedication to safeguarding examination papers, securing completed answer scripts, protecting examination centres, and ensuring the continuation of examinations under extremely difficult circumstances. Their unwavering efforts are a testament to their professionalism and commitment.

I hereby recall the heart-wrenching incident where the Assistant Coordinating Officer of the Talawakelle Sumanasara Maha Vidyalaya regional collection centre lost his wife and children due to a landslide while he was on duty, ensuring examination-related responsibilities.

Similarly, I extend my appreciation to the principals, teachers, and staff who worked tirelessly day and night to protect schools, assist affected families, and ensure that examinations continued without disruption. I also thank provincial education secretaries, directors, and all provincial and district education officials for their exemplary dedication during this crisis.

I acknowledge the service discharged by the staff of the Department of Examinations and the Ministry of Education, who coordinated relief efforts, managed information, and responded swiftly to every challenge.

I extend appreciation to the leaders and staff of institutions under the higher education and vocational education sectors for their contributions. Their support in providing resources, facilities, and trained personnel during this crisis demonstrates national solidarity. I also acknowledge the support extended by student unions of universities and higher education institutes.

During this period, one of our primary responsibilities lies in ensuring uninterrupted education for our students and restoring their psychological well-being. We look forward to your continued support in this mission. As a Government, we remain committed to fulfilling this responsibility.

The collective effort carried out through ministries, districts, provinces, schools, and universities shows that our education system is not merely a system but truly one united family. As the Minister of Education, I acknowledge everyone who contributed to this national task.

The strength of the nation lies in its people, in their uniquely compassionate hearts. We are proud of the generosity and humanity of the citizens of this country, who face any challenges with empathy. Even during times of disaster, their vibrant, active, humane, and compassionate efforts mark our national strength.

The compassion shown by that “mother” who, despite her own hardships, came forward saying, “I can give something,” and donated two packets of Panadol, is a clear example of the kindness, generosity, and unity of our nation.

This is a difficult period. A challenging journey lies ahead, one that we must overcome with perseverance. Acting with compassion, love, and understanding toward one another is essential at this time. The pain and sorrow we feel for all those who lost their lives will never fade from our hearts. Yet we must move forward. We must rise from this immense tragedy with unity, courage, new perspectives, and renewed strength.

I once again acknowledge all those who place their trust in the responsibilities carried out by the Government at this moment and who stand together with us. I also call upon all our Members of Parliament to set aside political divisions at this time and join hands in rebuilding our country.

Despite the countless difficulties—including power outages and challenges in accessing water and food—the patience you have shown and the strength with which you face these hardships represent the strength of our entire nation.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya extended gratitude for the contributions made by the people in numerous ways throughout this difficult period, and for the courage and unity they have demonstrated, the statement added.