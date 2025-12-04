The death toll due to the adverse weather conditions experienced in the country in the past few days has climbed to 486 as of 7.00 p.m. today, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) has confirmed.

According to the DMC, 341 individuals remain missing, said DMC.

The latest figures also indicate that 171,778 persons from 51,023 families have been displaced and are currently taking shelter in 1,231 safety centres established around the country.