Russias Putin arrives in India for summit talks with PM Modi

Russias Putin arrives in India for summit talks with PM Modi

December 4, 2025   10:13 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday, where he was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, beginning the Russian leader’s first visit to old friend India since the start of the war in Ukraine nearly four years back.

Putin is accompanied by senior ministers and a large Russian business delegation on the two-day trip as Moscow and New Delhi seek to expand their economic ties beyond energy and defence.

Modi is hosting Putin for a private dinner on Thursday and the two leaders will hold summit talks on Friday.

Modi’s presence to greet Putin on arrival at the airport is a rare gesture, as visiting foreign leaders are usually received by senior Indian ministers.

The two leaders embraced each other on the red carpet after Putin walked down from the aircraft.

Most recently, Modi received Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in February.

He also went to the airport to receive U.S. President Donald Trump when he visited India in 2020.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Dy Minister urges action against those insulting ministers and president on social media (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Water levels of major rivers returning to normal as floodwaters subside (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Rescue efforts underway at landslide sites across Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwa (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin