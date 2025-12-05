Gangaramaya Temple donates Rs. 30 mln to Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund

The Chief Incumbent of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple, Ven. Dr. Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thera, stated that support will be extended to coordinate assistance from overseas Buddhist temples.

Assistance will be provided both for providing relief to the people affected by the disaster and for the rebuilding of temples and religious sites across the island that have suffered damage.

Ven. Assaji Thera made this remark during a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (04), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

As a contribution to the Government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ fund established to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo has donated Rs. 30 million.

Ven. Assaji Thera further stated that groups working in close affiliation with the Gangaramaya Temple, both locally and internationally will extend their support to the fund in the future, the statement said.

He appreciated the efforts taken by the President to provide relief to the people during this difficult time and to guide the country with the correct leadership.

The President, recalling the role played by the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple during every moment of national difficulty, expressed his appreciation for the donation and the temple’s continued support, PMD said.

A group of resident and foreign monks, members of the Dayaka Sabha, foreign representatives and Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake were also present at the occasion.