Third reading vote on 2026 Budget in Parliament today

The third reading vote of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, or the 80th Budget Speech is scheduled to be held today (05) at 6 p.m., the Parliament’s Department of Communication announced.

The second reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2026 (the Budget Speech) was presented to Parliament on November 07, 2025 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

The second reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was passed with a majority of 118 votes in Parliament, on November 14, 2025.

160 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the 2026 Budget while 42 MPs voted against it and 08 MPs abstained from voting.

Although 17 days were allocated for the third reading debate, the House was adjourned several times due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Communication of Parliament stated that a supplementary estimate has also been submitted to provide relief for those affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah.’