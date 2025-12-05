Marrikkar Mohamed Thahir takes oath as SJB National List MP

Marrikkar Mohamed Thahir takes oath as SJB National List MP

December 5, 2025   09:16 am

Naina Thambi Marikkar Mohamed Thahir was sworn in as a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National List Member of Parliament before Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (05).

His appointment follows the resignation of SJB Parliamentarian Muhammathu Ismail Muththu Mohamed, who stepped down from his position on November 28. 

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya subsequently nominated Thahir to fill the resulting vacancy.

Accordingly, the Election Commission issued a Gazette Extraordinary declaring Naina Thambi Marikkar Mohamed Thahir a Member of Parliament, in terms of Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by Section 6 of the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988.

With the issuance of the gazette and the subsequent swearing-in, Thahir has officially assumed duties as a National List MP representing the SJB.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)