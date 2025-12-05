Marrikkar Mohamed Thahir takes oath as SJB National List MP

Naina Thambi Marikkar Mohamed Thahir was sworn in as a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National List Member of Parliament before Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne today (05).

His appointment follows the resignation of SJB Parliamentarian Muhammathu Ismail Muththu Mohamed, who stepped down from his position on November 28.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya subsequently nominated Thahir to fill the resulting vacancy.

Accordingly, the Election Commission issued a Gazette Extraordinary declaring Naina Thambi Marikkar Mohamed Thahir a Member of Parliament, in terms of Section 64(5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981, as amended by Section 6 of the Elections (Special Provisions) Act, No. 35 of 1988.

With the issuance of the gazette and the subsequent swearing-in, Thahir has officially assumed duties as a National List MP representing the SJB.