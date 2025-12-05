Highest rainfall in past 24 hours recorded in Akuressa

The highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours has been reported from the Akuressa area along the Nilwala River, according to L.S. Sooriyabandara, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management).

Issuing a statement this morning (05), he said that nearly 125 mm of rain had been recorded in the area.

He noted that most other regions experienced normal rainfall, and river water levels have not shown any significant rise.

Meanwhile, the Director confirmed that there had been no significant spilling in reservoirs, adding that most reservoirs were spilling at normal levels.

He further stated that increased rainfall has been forecast, and that the public will be kept informed based on data received from measuring stations along each river basin, depending on the future rainfall.

He further urged the public not to panic and to rely on official announcements rather than rumors.