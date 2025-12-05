Highest rainfall in past 24 hours recorded in Akuressa

Highest rainfall in past 24 hours recorded in Akuressa

December 5, 2025   09:16 am

The highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours has been reported from the Akuressa area along the Nilwala River, according to L.S. Sooriyabandara, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management).

Issuing a statement this morning (05), he said that nearly 125 mm of rain had been recorded in the area.

He noted that most other regions experienced normal rainfall, and river water levels have not shown any significant rise.

Meanwhile, the Director confirmed that there had been no significant spilling in reservoirs, adding that most reservoirs were spilling at normal levels.

He further stated that increased rainfall has been forecast, and that the public will be kept informed based on data received from measuring stations along each river basin, depending on the future rainfall.

He further urged the public not to panic and to rely on official announcements rather than rumors.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)