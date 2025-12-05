President Vladimir Putin has warned again that Ukrainian troops must withdraw from Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region or Russia will seize it, rejecting any compromise over how to end the war in Ukraine.

“Either we liberate these territories by force, or Ukrainian troops will leave these territories,” he told India Today. Moscow controls around 85% of Donbas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out ceding territory.

Putin’s comments come after President Donald Trump said his negotiators discussing a US peace plan believed Russia’s leader “would like to end the war” after Tuesday’s talks in Moscow.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, who was in Moscow, is due to meet Ukraine’s team in Florida.

Trump said Tuesday’s talks in the Kremlin were “reasonably good”, adding it was too soon to say what would happen as “it does take two to tango”.

The original iteration of the US peace plan proposed to hand over areas of the Donbas still under Ukrainian control to the de facto control of Putin - but the Witkoff team presented a modified version in Moscow.

In his India Today interview ahead of a state visit to Delhi, Putin said he had not seen the new version before his talks with Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law.

“That’s why we had to go over every point, that’s why it took so long,” the Kremlin leader said.

He also said Moscow disagreed with parts of the US plan.

“At times we said that yes, we can discuss this, but to that we can’t agree,” Putin said.

He did not name the sticking points. At least two significant points of contention remain - the fate of Ukrainian territory seized by Russian forces and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Putin’s senior foreign policy adviser and key negotiator Yuri Ushakov earlier said straight after the talks that they produced “no compromise” on ending the war.

Ushakov also implied that the Russian negotiating position had been strengthened thanks to what Moscow said were its recent successes on the battlefield.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of stalling any ceasefire agreements, saying Moscow is seeking to seize more Ukrainian territory.

Commenting on the Kremlin talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybhia said Putin was “wasting the world’s time”.

Ukraine has long insisted on firm security guarantees for Ukraine in any deal.

On Wednesday, Zelensky said “the world clearly feels that there is a real opportunity to end the war” - but negotiations must be “backed by pressure on Russia”, which Kyiv and its European allies accuse of deliberately stalling any ceasefire agreements.

The Ukrainian president said last week his top negotiators had managed to make some key changes in the original US peace plan - seen as strongly favouring Moscow - during talks with an American delegation in Geneva on 23 November.

In a joint statement, US and Ukrainian negotiators said at the time that they had drawn up an “updated and refined peace framework” - but provided no further details.

Top negotiators from Europe - who had voiced concern over the original US plan - were also in the Swiss city last week, meeting separately with the Ukrainian and the US teams.

In a separate development on Thursday, Germany’s Der Spiegel news website said it had obtained a confidential transcript of a conference call in which European leaders expressed concern over the US negotiations.

“There is a possibility that the US will betray Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees,” French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said, according to an English transcript of Monday’s conference call.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was quoted as warning that Zelensky had to be “extremely careful in the coming days”.

“They are playing games, both with you and with us,” Merz reportedly said.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb was also quoted as saying: “We mustn’t leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys.”

The BBC has not seen the reported transcript.

In response to a Der Spiegel inquiry, France’s Élysée Palace stated that “the president did not express himself in those terms”. The presidential office declined to provide details on how Macron expressed himself, citing confidentiality.

Stubb declined to comment to Der Spiegel, and Merz has not commented on the issue.

In a statement to the BBC, the White House said: “Secretary [Marco] Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, Mr Kushner, and the President’s entire national security team are working tirelessly to stop the killing between Russia and Ukraine.”

“They have held productive meetings to gather feedback from both sides on a plan that can foster a durable, enforceable peace,” the statement read.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Moscow currently controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have been slowly advancing in south-east Ukraine, despite reported heavy combat casualties.

Source: BBC

--Agencies