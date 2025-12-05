Man arrested for preparing forged documents in Panadura

Man arrested for preparing forged documents in Panadura

December 5, 2025   10:42 am

A person, who had allegedly prepared forged documents, including fake identity cards, has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was made for the violation of Section 124 of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 09 of 2023, following investigations launched upon a complaint received.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a resident of Gorakapola, Panadura.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)