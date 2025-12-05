Man arrested for preparing forged documents in Panadura

A person, who had allegedly prepared forged documents, including fake identity cards, has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The arrest was made for the violation of Section 124 of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 09 of 2023, following investigations launched upon a complaint received.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a resident of Gorakapola, Panadura.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.