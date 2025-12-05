Indian medical team sets up fully operational field hospital in Mahiyanganaya
December 5, 2025 11:28 am
A fully operational field hospital has been established in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy by an Indian medical team, providing essential trauma care, surgical capability, ambulances, and other critical medical services to flood-affected communities.
In a post on X (formerly ‘Twitter’) the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka stated that the initiative aims to ensure that “those impacted have access to urgent, life-saving medical support.”