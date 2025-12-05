Indian medical team sets up fully operational field hospital in Mahiyanganaya

Indian medical team sets up fully operational field hospital in Mahiyanganaya

December 5, 2025   11:28 am

A fully operational field hospital has been established in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy by an Indian medical team, providing essential trauma care, surgical capability, ambulances, and other critical medical services to flood-affected communities.  

In a post on X (formerly ‘Twitter’) the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka stated that the initiative aims to ensure that “those impacted have access to urgent, life-saving medical support.”

 

G7-YW4w4b0-AMdo0d

G7-YW082b0-AMXgr4

 

