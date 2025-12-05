Train season tickets valid on SLTB buses amid disaster situation
The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) announced that, due to the prevailing disaster situation in the country, passengers holding train monthly season tickets will be permitted to travel on SLTB buses.
Accordingly, commuters may use their valid train monthly season tickets on all ordinary SLTB buses, excluding super luxury services.
The SLTB further stated that all bus crews and relevant teams have been informed of this arrangement.