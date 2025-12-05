Train season tickets valid on SLTB buses amid disaster situation

Train season tickets valid on SLTB buses amid disaster situation

December 5, 2025   11:50 am

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) announced that, due to the prevailing disaster situation in the country, passengers holding train monthly season tickets will be permitted to travel on SLTB buses.

Accordingly, commuters may use their valid train monthly season tickets on all ordinary SLTB buses, excluding super luxury services.

The SLTB further stated that all bus crews and relevant teams have been informed of this arrangement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)