Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that despite the recent devastation caused by severe flooding and landslides, Sri Lanka continues to recover rapidly due to the exceptional strength and solidarity demonstrated by the people.

“We have taken a blow, but we are far from fallen. Our people have shown remarkable resilience, and that spirit has carried us through every crisis we have faced,” she stated while addressing the visiting NASSCOM Executive Committee and SLASSCOM leadership during their interaction held on 4th December at ICT Rathnadeepa Hotel, Colombo.

The meeting brought together NASSCOM—the apex body of India’s technology industry representing over 3,000 companies—and SLASSCOM, Sri Lanka’s national chamber for the IT and BPM sector with more than 350 member companies, to discuss digital-economy collaboration, investment opportunities, and the path forward for Sri Lanka’s ICT landscape, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister thanked the NASSCOM delegation for proceeding with their annual visit to Sri Lanka despite the country’s recent challenges, noting that their presence sends a strong message of confidence in Sri Lanka’s stability and recovery.

She explained that the government, together with the World Bank and the United Nations, is conducting short- and long-term assessments to guide reconstruction efforts, which will include resettlement, improved disaster preparedness, flood control, and major infrastructure restoration.

During the discussion, the Prime Minister highlighted that Sri Lanka’s economic recovery plan remains firmly on course. She noted that the government has set a medium- to long-term target of 7% economic growth and emphasized two key priorities relevant to the visiting technology leaders: export diversification and accelerating the digital economy.

“We are committed to developing a strong digital economy. This is an area where we look forward to India’s continued collaboration and partnership,” she said.

Responding to questions on how digital transformation is progressing within government institutions, the Prime Minister stated that the Ministry of Education has already begun implementing a National Education Management System, which is expected to be launched in January. She also noted that other ministries have commenced their own digitalisation work and will be ready to introduce their systems in the coming months.

The Prime Minister also welcomed an offer of support from an Indian technology company specialising in drones for disaster response, mapping, and geospatial data. The representative proposed extending technical assistance to improve Sri Lanka’s disaster-management capabilities, including documentation and real-time monitoring.

In response, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Sri Lanka must strengthen early-warning systems and invest in modern technologies to better manage future disasters, noting that inadequate systems had limited the ability to predict this year’s extreme rainfall, the statement said.

Detailing the government’s broader reform agenda, the Prime Minister explained that regulatory frameworks, governance reforms, and digital transformation initiatives are underway to make Sri Lanka an attractive destination for major IT and BPM investments.

She stressed that Sri Lanka aims to reach USD 5 billion in export value in the IT and BPM sector by 2030, supported by improved human-resource development, education reforms, and a national plan to expand skilled employment.

She further highlighted that the government is working closely with India on digitising the public sector, implementing a universal digital ID system, and introducing integrated platforms such as the National Education Management System, it added.

The NASSCOM delegation’s visit forms part of a long-standing collaboration between NASSCOM and SLASSCOM, aimed at strengthening Sri Lanka’s ICT sector and positioning the country as a strategic extension market for leading Indian and global technology industries. Their visit also coincides with SLASSCOM’s preparations for the 2026 NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, and representatives from SLASSCOM and NASSCOM attended the event.