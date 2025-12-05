Train operations on Puttalam line extended to Nattandiya

The Railway Department announces that train services on the Puttalam line will now operate up to Nattandiya, following the completion of repair work necessitated by recent flooding in Sri Lanaka.

Previously, due to adverse weather conditions and subsequent floods, train services on the Puttalam line were limited to the section between Colombo Fort and Kochchikade Railway Station.

However, with restoration work on the Kochchikade–Nattandiya section now complete, train services have resumed full operations, covering the entire route from Colombo Fort to Nattandiya.