Parliamentary committee calls for international cooperation to boost agri & plantation sectors

December 5, 2025   04:29 pm

International cooperation should be sought for the development of the agriculture and plantation sectors, Chair of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability, Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy, stated.

He expressed these views when the Sectoral Oversight Committee met in Parliament recently to review the annual and performance reports of institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation and the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, under his chairmanship, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

The Committee Chair further noted that many professionals living abroad are willing to contribute to the development of Sri Lanka’s agriculture and livestock sectors. He emphasized that authorities should actively engage such parties to strengthen these sectors.

He also stated that the Committee expects to intervene in addressing land-related issues arising in the course of agricultural development.

The Committee held extensive discussions on the annual and performance reports of several institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation and approved them, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chair underscored the need for conducting research on tea and rubber crops in the plantation sector and noted that foreign expertise may also be sought in this regard. The annual and performance reports of the institutions under the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure were also reviewed and approved.

MPs Roshan Akmeemana, Kitnan Selvaraj, Attorney-at-Law Chithral Fernando, Gnanamuththu Srineshan, Kings Nelson, along with several officials, participated in the meeting.

