Strict action against traders selling unsafe food in disaster-affected areas

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka (PHIU) says that strict punitive measures will be taken against traders found selling food unsuitable for human consumption in areas affected by the recent adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

Its chairman Pradeep Boralessa stated that residents are urged to promptly notify the Public Health Inspector (PHI) of the respective area if any such activities are observed.

He further noted that the storage and sale of beef, mutton, and pork, as well as the slaughter of animals for meat, have been temporarily banned in the Mannar District for a period of one week.

Boralessa added that comprehensive measures are also being implemented to prevent the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases in disaster-affected areas.