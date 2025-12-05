Egypt offers sincere condolences to Sri Lanka over deadly floods

Egypt offers sincere condolences to Sri Lanka over deadly floods

December 5, 2025   04:48 pm

Egypt has extended its sincere condolences to the government and people of Sri Lanka over the victims of the recent floods that hit the country and caused hundreds of casualties.

In a statement released today (05), Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs affirmed its full solidarity with the government of Sri Lanka in this tragic event, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

