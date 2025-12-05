Met. Dept warns of increased rainfall on December 9, 10, and 11

The Department of Meteorology says that rainfall in certain parts of the island is expected to increase on December 9, 10, and 11 due to the Northeast monsoon conditions establishing in the island.

Director General of the department Athula Karunanayake stated that wind speeds are also likely to strengthen during this period.

However, he noted that compared during the inter-monsoonal season, the Northeast monsoon will produce fewer thundershowers.

With the activation of the northeast monsoon weather conditions over the Northern, North Central, North Western, Eastern, and Uva provinces, rainfall is expected to intensify after December 9, and showers or thunderstorms may occur in those areas at any time, Karunanayake said.

He also added that skies over these areas remain cloudy, with rainfall of around 75 - 100 mm likely.

He further stated that while thundershowers are not expected across the rest of the island during this period, the southwestern parts may still experience rainfall.

Meanwhile, he further said that there is a disturbance in the atmosphere towards the southeast of Sri Lanka, and this situation may persist from October to December.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Meteorology stated that the low-level atmospheric disturbance, located near the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal, has contributed to the increase of the Northeast monsoon conditions activating in the island.

Accordingly, multi-day fishing vessels and the naval community in the above sea area are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.