1.7 million affected by severe weather in Sri Lanka; over 5,000 homes completely destroyed

December 5, 2025   06:29 pm

Delivering a special statement in Parliament today, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed the extensive scale of destruction caused by the recent severe weather conditions across the country.

According to the President, a total of 5,165 houses have been completely destroyed, while an additional 57,312 have been partially damaged.

He further stated that the disaster situation has impacted 1.7 million people nationwide.

