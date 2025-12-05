1.7 million affected by severe weather in Sri Lanka; over 5,000 homes completely destroyed
December 5, 2025 06:29 pm
Delivering a special statement in Parliament today, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake revealed the extensive scale of destruction caused by the recent severe weather conditions across the country.
According to the President, a total of 5,165 houses have been completely destroyed, while an additional 57,312 have been partially damaged.
He further stated that the disaster situation has impacted 1.7 million people nationwide.