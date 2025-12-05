Property tax will not be imposed in 2026 - President

Property tax will not be imposed in 2026 - President

December 5, 2025   06:43 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the proposed property tax will not be imposed in 2026. 

He stated that the property tax will be considered only from 2027 onward, and that this decision has already been formally communicated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President revealed this while addressing Parliament today (5) during the third reading of the 2025 Budget.

President Dissanayake further said that the government has requested a relief of USD 200 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet the country’s dollar requirement.

He also informed the parliament that a request has been made to the IMF to increase the next tranche of USD 341 million which is expected to be released in February 2026 and that discussions on the matter will be held. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)