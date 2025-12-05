Property tax will not be imposed in 2026 - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the proposed property tax will not be imposed in 2026.

He stated that the property tax will be considered only from 2027 onward, and that this decision has already been formally communicated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President revealed this while addressing Parliament today (5) during the third reading of the 2025 Budget.

President Dissanayake further said that the government has requested a relief of USD 200 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet the country’s dollar requirement.

He also informed the parliament that a request has been made to the IMF to increase the next tranche of USD 341 million which is expected to be released in February 2026 and that discussions on the matter will be held.