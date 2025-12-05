President announces relief measures for people affected by weather disaster

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that Rs. 10,500 million has already been released by the Treasury in response to the recent weather disaster in the country, and that a Rs. 50 billion supplementary estimate was submitted today (05) for the same purpose.

The President revealed this while addressing Parliament today (05) during the third reading of the 2025 Budget.

The President also announced a monthly allowance of Rs. 25,000 per family for three months until February 2026 for displaced families moving to houses, and an allowance of Rs. 50,000 for families in displacement camps.

He added that a one-time grant of Rs. 50,000 will be provided to each household, regardless of the ownership, to purchase essential items for homes destroyed by the weather disaster.

The President said that a grant of Rs. 15,000 from the Treasury and a grant of Rs. 10,000 from the President’s Fund will be provided to each student affected by the disaster.

The President announced that households completely destroyed by the weather disaster will receive Rs. 5 million to rebuild their homes, and an additional Rs. 5 million will be provided to purchase land if their land was lost and no government land is available.

Meanwhile, an allowance up to a maximum of Rs. 2.5 million will be given to repair partially damaged houses.

He also said that a grant of Rs. 200,000 will be provided to animal farms destroyed by adverse weather and that have been registered with veterinary offices.

He said that an allowance of Rs. 150,000 per hectare will be provided for grain crops including paddy and maize which have been damaged by weather and an allowance of Rs. 200,000 per hectare for vegetable cultivations affected, on the basis of re-cultivation.

President Dissanayake further said that the government has requested a relief of USD 200 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet the country’s dollar requirement.

He also informed the parliament that a request has been made to the IMF to increase the next tranche of USD 341 million which is expected to be released in February 2026 and that discussions on the matter will be held.