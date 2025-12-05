Vote on third reading of 2026 Budget underway

Vote on third reading of 2026 Budget underway

December 5, 2025   07:18 pm

The vote on the Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill for 2026 is currently underway in Parliament, marking the final stage of this year’s Budget process. 

The vote commenced at 7.00 p.m. this evening (05) following the conclusion of the special satatment delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

The Committee Stage debate—constituting the Third Reading—commenced on November 15 and was scheduled to run for 17 days, including three Saturdays, concluding on December 5. Several sittings, however, were adjourned due to adverse weather conditions.

In the meantime, the Department of Communication of Parliament confirmed that a supplementary estimate has been submitted to provide relief for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Second Reading debate of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was held from November 8 to November 14. 

The debate lasted for six days and concluded with a vote on November 14 at 6.00 p.m., as scheduled.

The Second Reading was passed with a majority of 118 votes. A total of 160 Members of Parliament voted in favour, 42 voted against, and 8 abstained from voting.

The Appropriation Bill for 2026—marking the 80th National Budget—was presented to Parliament on November 7 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance. The Second Reading debate followed over the next six days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Several major roads including Colombo-Kandy reopen after landslide closures (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Indian rescue teams continue relief missions in Sri Lanka in aftermath of cyclone (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

Manusath Derana continues delivering essential aid to flood victims for 7th day (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

North East Monsoon settles over Sri Lanka; Rain expected in several provinces tomorrow (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)

Indian govt sends mobile hospitals to Sri Lanka as humanitarian aid continues to arrive (English)