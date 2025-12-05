Vote on third reading of 2026 Budget underway

The vote on the Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill for 2026 is currently underway in Parliament, marking the final stage of this year’s Budget process.

The vote commenced at 7.00 p.m. this evening (05) following the conclusion of the special satatment delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Committee Stage debate—constituting the Third Reading—commenced on November 15 and was scheduled to run for 17 days, including three Saturdays, concluding on December 5. Several sittings, however, were adjourned due to adverse weather conditions.

In the meantime, the Department of Communication of Parliament confirmed that a supplementary estimate has been submitted to provide relief for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Second Reading debate of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was held from November 8 to November 14.

The debate lasted for six days and concluded with a vote on November 14 at 6.00 p.m., as scheduled.

The Second Reading was passed with a majority of 118 votes. A total of 160 Members of Parliament voted in favour, 42 voted against, and 8 abstained from voting.

The Appropriation Bill for 2026—marking the 80th National Budget—was presented to Parliament on November 7 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance. The Second Reading debate followed over the next six days.