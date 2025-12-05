2026 Budget passed in Parliament

The Third Reading of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was passed with a majority of 157 votes in Parliament, a short while ago.

A total of 158 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the 2026 Budget while only one MP voted against it. Another two MPs abstained from voting.

All Ceylon Tamil Congress (ACTC) MP G.G. Ponnambalam was the sole parliamentarian to vote against, while S. Shritharan and Thurairasa Ravikaran of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) abstained from voting.

The final vote on the 2026 Appropriation Bill commenced today (05) at 7.30 p.m., marking the conclusion of this year’s Budget process. Prior to the vote, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake delivered a special statement in the House.

The Committee Stage debate—constituting the Third Reading—commenced on November 15 and was scheduled to run for 17 days, including three Saturdays, concluding on December 5. Several sittings, however, were adjourned due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Communication of Parliament confirmed that a supplementary estimate of Rs. 50 billion has been submitted to provide relief for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Second Reading debate of the 2026 Appropriation Bill was held from November 8 to November 14.

The debate lasted for six days and concluded with a vote on November 14 at 6.00 p.m., as scheduled.

The Second Reading was passed with a majority of 118 votes. A total of 160 Members of Parliament voted in favour, 42 voted against, and 8 abstained from voting.

The Appropriation Bill for 2026—marking the 80th National Budget—was presented to Parliament on November 7 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance. The Second Reading debate followed over the next six days.