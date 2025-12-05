PM commends diplomatic community for immediate support after floods, admits continuing challenges

A special briefing for the diplomatic community in Sri Lanka was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

Senior government officials, including representatives of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), also participated.

Opening the session, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya expressed her deep appreciation to the diplomatic community for their immediate support and solidarity following the recent floods and landslides, the PM’s office said.

She noted that Sri Lanka had endured one of the most severe disasters in recent years, but the resilience of the people and the coordinated efforts of government agencies had enabled a rapid response and significant progress in relief operations.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya confirmed that not a single tourist has been reported harmed during the disaster and noted that the previously inaccessible areas are now reachable.

Massive cleanup and decontamination operations are underway to ensure that lands and public spaces are safe for return, and communications have been restored in the affected areas, the Prime Minister confirmed.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that relief, evacuation, and emergency assistance were carried out with the collective effort of the tri-forces, police, public officers, health workers, volunteers, and local authorities.

She also acknowledged the continuing challenges, including the restoration of infrastructure, resettlement needs, and long-term disaster-mitigation work, and welcomed the technical, humanitarian, and financial support offered by partner countries.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Disaster Management Centre, Maj. Gen. Sampath Kotuwegoda (Retd), delivered a detailed presentation on the current status of the disaster, including the number of affected families, evacuation centres, damage assessments, and the ongoing coordination with international agencies for recovery planning.

The cyclone affected almost the entire country, with 22 districts severely impacted. Some locations recorded up to 540 mm of rainfall and winds of up to 70 km/h, causing widespread infrastructure damage. Early assessments indicate that 2.3 million people were exposed to flooding, with 1.8 million people directly affected on the ground and 1.1 million hectares of land impacted.

The assessment also identified 40,152 pregnant women among those affected, who have been prioritized for support.

He also highlighted areas where further technical cooperation, such as early-warning systems, mapping capabilities, and climate-response technologies would be valuable.

Meanwhile, Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, briefed the diplomatic community on the impact of the disaster on the tourism sector, the PM’s office said.

He reassured attendees that major tourism zones remain operational, safety assessments are underway, and contingency measures have been activated to support visitors and protect the industry during the upcoming peak season.

The Chairman of the Hotel Association of Sri Lanka Ashoka Hettigoda confirmed that the Coastal and resort hotels from Maravila to Passikudah are operating, with many reporting 60–65 percent occupancy; the hotels in Nuwara Eliya are partially operational. He made an appeal that the best assistance that the international community can give to Sri Lanka is the continued support provided through tourism.

Several diplomats conveyed their condolences to affected communities and reaffirmed their governments’ readiness to assist Sri Lanka in both immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding.

They expressed appreciation for the government’s transparent engagement and the coordinated approach to managing the crisis, the statement added.

Prime Minister thanked the diplomats for their continued cooperation and underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring an effective and inclusive recovery.

She further stressed that strengthening disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and institutional capacity will be central to Sri Lanka’s national development agenda moving forward, according to the statement.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Arun Hemachandra, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aruni Ranaraja, also attended the meeting.